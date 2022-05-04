Award of Merit nominations

UIC Human Resources will soon announce the kickoff of the 2022 UIC Award Season. An all-staff email will be sent soon with this important announcement, which will include a call for nominations for the Award of Merit.

As university leaders, we need your help serving as ambassadors of employee recognition! You can assist by:

Promoting the Award of Merit in your college/unit.

Reinforcing the message that the Award of Merit is designed to recognize exceptional employees serving in all levels of Civil Service and Academic Professional positions.

Encouraging employees to nominate deserving colleagues.

Submitting a nomination.

All UIC employees are encouraged to nominate outstanding Civil Service and Academic Professional employees. Employees based at the regional campuses and Chicago-based units of the University of Illinois System are also eligible to nominate and receive this prestigious award.

This year, 32 awards will be presented. Award recipients will receive a UIC Award of Merit memento and a $3,000 monetary award. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Nominations are due by June 24.

More details on the Award of Merit are available online. Contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uic.edu with questions.