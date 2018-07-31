Awards and honors

Awards

Zizi Papacharissi, professor and head of communication, has been named the 2018 recipient of the Wayne Danielson Award from University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication. The award for Papacharissi, who earned her Ph.D. in political communication and new media from UT, honors distinguished contributions to communication scholarship.

Stacy Blasiola, a 2017 doctoral graduate and former research assistant in communication, received the 2018 Association of Internet Researchers (AoIR) Best Dissertation Award for her work, “The Privacy of Others.” Blasiola, who was also ESP-IGERT Program Fellow at UIC, examined the social media conversation of journalists and everyday users following the 2015 Ashley Madison hacking scandal and found that “a new type of privacy violation has emerged along with the practice of large-scale hacks: Mass Impersonal Social Monitoring.” She is currently a user experience researcher at Facebook.

Two UIC sociologists have been selected for honors by the American Sociological Association’s section on racial and ethnic minorities. Maria Krysan, professor and head of sociology, will receive the 2018 Oliver Cromwell Cox book award in recognition of anti-racist scholarship for her co-authored book, Cycle of Segregation. Sharon Collins, associate professor emerita of sociology, was named the recipient of the 2018 Founder’s Award, which recognizes career excellence in scholarship and service. The awards will be presented in August during the association’s annual meeting in Philadelphia.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers awarded UIC with the 2018 Best New Student Chapter/Club Award for its Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society student branch. The award was given at the 40th annual international conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society held this July in Honolulu, Hawaii. The IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology at UIC was established in 2017. Since then, it has hosted events and speakers, and sponsored projects, including one to develop a humanoid robot and another to create a prosthetic arm that can be controlled using a brain-computer interface.

Los mecanismos de la memoria: Recordar la violencia en el Perú (The mechanisms of memory: Remembering violence in Peru) by Margarita Saona, professor and head of Hispanic and Italian studies, was selected among the best books by women authors at the 2018 International Book Fair of Lima. Saona’s book, published last year, examines the cognitive and emotional mechanisms in images, memorials, museums, and other cultural products that help people deal with the painful legacy of a traumatic past.

Honors

Carla Ilten, a Ph.D. student in sociology, has been named the 2018-19 George S. Pillsbury Fellow by the Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations. With the fellowship, which is named for the former Minnesota State Senator and group vice president of The Pillsbury Company, she will study the support systems needed for employee share ownership. Ilten is one of 22 research fellows named by the institute this year to study capital shares and their impact on the economy.

Caleb Hardner, a doctoral student in history, received the Marilyn Blatt Young Dissertation Completion Fellowship from the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations. The nationally competitive award of $25,000 will provide one year of support for the writing and completion of Hardner’s doctoral dissertation, which examines the intersection of public health and racialization in U.S. imperial management in Hawaii. The award was presented during a June 23 award luncheon at the organization’s annual meeting in Philadelphia.

Christopher Boyer, professor and chair of history, was elected to a three-year term as a councilor for the American Historical Association’s research division, which works to help promote historical scholarship, preserve historical documents and artifacts, ensure equal and open access to information, and fosters the dissemination of information about historical records and research.