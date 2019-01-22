Awards and honors

Awards

UIC received the Institutional Award of Excellence and two staff members from the Office of the Dean of Students received awards from the Association for Student Conduct Administration. The awards will be presented Feb. 9 at the organization’s annual conference in Jacksonville, Florida.

Institutional Award of Excellence recognizes an institution that is engaged at the highest level in the best practices of student conduct administration.

Heather Cohen, associate director for community standards, won the New Professional of the Year Award. The award recognizes a new professional in the field of student conduct and to full-time work who has demonstrated excellence in the past year.

DuJuan Smith, assistant dean of students, received the Individual Award of Excellence. The award recognizes a student conduct professional who has contributed significantly to the development of their campus, the field and professional organizations.

PubWest, a trade association of small- and medium-sized book publishers, has awarded its 2019 Jack D. Rittenhouse Award to Luis Alberto Urrea, UIC professor of English and LAS distinguished professor.

The Rittenhouse Award, established in 1990, honors those who have made an important contribution to the Western community of the book.

Urrea will accept the Rittenhouse Award during the PubWest 2019 conference, scheduled for February 7-9 at the La Fonda on the Plaza, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Honors

Zizi Papacharissi, professor and head of communication and professor of political science, has been named the keynote speaker for North Carolina State University’s Communication, Rhetoric and Digital Media Symposium taking place March 29-30.

“Making All Black Lives Matter: Reimagining Freedom in the Twenty-First Century,” by Barbara Ransby, UIC professor of African American studies, gender and women’s studies, and history, LAS distinguished professor, and director of the Social Justice Initiative at UIC; and “A Political Education: Black Politics and Education Reform in Chicago Since the 1960s” by Elizabeth Todd-Breland, UIC assistant professor of history, are among the best books published in 2018 on black history according to the editors and bloggers of Black Perspectives , the blog of the African American Intellectual History Society.

Artforum magazine selected “Long Players: A Love Story in Eighteen Songs” by Peter Coviello, professor of English, as one of its “Best Books of 2018.” The selection appears in the Dec. 2018 “The Year in Review” issue.

William Hoisington, professor emeritus of history, has been awarded membership in the Ordre des Palmes académiques (Order of Academic Palms) at the rank of chevalier, in recognition of his distinguished career as a historian of France and colonial Morocco.

Hoisington taught courses on French and French Colonial history at the University of Illinois for his entire professional career, from 1968 until his retirement in 2000, when he became professor emeritus of history.

Publications

Yann Robert, assistant professor and director of graduate studies in French and Francophone studies, has released a book: “Dramatic Justice: Trial by Theater in the Age of the French Revolution.”