Awards and honors

Awards

The Illinois Library Association has named Forest Park’s Gwen Gregory the 2019 Illinois Academic Librarian of the Year, recognizing her commitment to academic librarianship and development. Gregory is the resource acquisition and management librarian at the University of Illinois Chicago’s (UIC) Daley Library.

Honors

Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, chief medical officer at UI Health, and UIC alums Dr. Maya Green, regional medical director at Howard Brown Health, and Kim L. Hunt, who leads the Pride Action Tank of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, have been selected as one of Crain’s Chicago’s Notable LGBTQ Executives.