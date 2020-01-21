Awards and honors

Honors

Kevin Browne, vice provost for academic and enrollment services, has been selected by the Pathway to Adventure Council of the Boy Scouts of America as an Outstanding Eagle Scout. This recognition is presented to Eagle Scouts who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their profession, avocation, community and beliefs at the local, state, or regional level, and have inspired others through their actions. He will be recognized during a ceremony in March.

“Woke Gaming: Digital Challenges to Oppression and Social Injustice,” co-edited by Kishonna Gray, UIC assistant professor of gender and women’s studies and communication, was named as an Outstanding Academic Title by Choice magazine, a publishing unit of the Association of College & Research Libraries, a division of the American Library Association. The prestigious list contains approximately 10% of approximately 6,000 works reviewed by the Choice during the previous calendar year. The selection criteria includes overall excellence in presentation and scholarship, importance relative to other literature in the field, as well as distinction as a first treatment of a given subject in book or electronic form.

Elizabeth A. Kócs, director of programming and outreach for the UIC Energy Initiative, was a presenting panelist during the Illinois Commerce Commission’s Jan. 8 policy session entitled “Electric Vehicles (EVs): The Beneficial Electrification of Transportation. Kócs, who is also an adjunct assistant professor in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, was part of the panel “Transforming our Communities: How EVs Promote Carbon Equity, Grid Resilience and Development of the Future Workforce.” Presentations from the policy session’s expert panelists are available online.

Christina Pugh, professor of English, has been selected for the Visiting Artists and Scholars Program at the American Academy in Rome, the oldest American overseas center for independent study and advanced research in the arts and humanities. The program provides “artists and scholars of all nationalities the opportunity to experience the intellectual and artistic freedom, interdisciplinary exchange, and innovation that characterizes life” at the academy. Pugh will spend the month of February in Rome conducting research for her forthcoming book of poems titled, “The Right Hand.”