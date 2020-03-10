Awards and honors

Ian Jasenof

Awards

Karin Opacich, assistant dean for undergraduate public health and clinical associate professor of health policy and administration, is the recipient of the Riegleman Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Public Health Education from the Association of Schools and Programs in Public Health. The Riegelman Award is given annually to one full-time public health faculty member recognized for his or her excellence in undergraduate teaching.

UI Health was the recipient of the Excellence in Care Award for 2019 for demonstrating extraordinary effectiveness in the fight against HIV/AIDS. This award was presented by the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) and funded by Steelcase.

Ian Jasenof, chief medical officer of UI Health Mile Square Health Center, received an Innovations Award for his work at Mile Square form the Chicago Health Executive Forum, the local chapter of the American College of Health Care Executives.