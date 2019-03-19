Awards, appointments and honors

Awards

Hyowon Park, assistant professor of physics, is one of two researchers to receive the 2019 Outstanding Young Researcher Award from the Association for Korean Physicists in America. Park was recognized with the $1,500 honor for his “major breakthroughs in theoretical understanding of strongly correlated system using dynamic mean field theory” and his publication record, which includes recent work appearing in the journals Science, Physical Review Letters, and Nature Communications. The award was presented March 3 during the Korean Physical Society and Association of Korean Physicists in America Joint Symposium at Harvard University, and March 5 during the American Physical Society’s 2019 March Meeting in Boston.

Appointments

Martha Pollak, chair of the art history department, has been named inaugural Circle Professor of Art History.

The Circle Professorship has been created for the art history department in the College of Architecture, Design and the Arts, and endowed by a Chicago-based charitable Foundation that wishes to remain anonymous. Referencing the historical name and location of the UIC campus, the Circle Professorship will support faculty research and graduate education in art history.

Honors

Barbara Risman, professor of sociology and distinguished professor of liberal arts and sciences, has been selected as editor of Gender & Society, the official journal of Sociologists for Women in Society.

Terri E. Weaver, dean of the UIC College of Nursing, was re-elected to serve a two-year term as an AACN Board member at-large. Prior to her current academic appointment in 2010, Dr. Weaver was the Ellen and Robert Kapito Professor in Nursing Science and served for eight years as the Chair of the Biobehavioral Health Sciences Division at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

She has earned national recognition for her research, serving on the executive committee of the World Federation of Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine Societies and has had several board appointments, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Board of Sleep Medicine, American Sleep Medicine Foundation, American Academy of Nursing, Sleep Research Society, American Lung Association, and American Thoracic Society. For AACN, Dr. Weaver has served on the Nominating Committee, the Hot Topics Conference Planning Committee, and as a mentor in the New Deans Mentoring Program.

“A Political Education: Black Politics and Education Reform in Chicago Since the 1960s” by Elizabeth Todd-Breland, UIC assistant professor of history, is among five finalists for the African American Intellectual History Society’s (AAIHS) Pauli Murray Book Prize, recognizes the best book concerning black intellectual history published in 2018 by a member of the society. The award winner will be announced at the 2019 AAIHS Conference, which will be held at the University of Michigan March 22-23.