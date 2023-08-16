AY 2023-2024 annual outside activities disclosure in UIC Research-COI

Dear colleagues,

The annual outside activities disclosure reporting for activities that occurred over the last academic year (Aug. 16, 2022 to Aug. 15, 2023) begins today. The annual Disclosure Profile update is required by Illinois state law as well as university statutes and policy, so it is very important that you complete your Disclosure Profile update. Today, you should receive an automated notification from UIC Research–COI, the university system for updating and completing your Disclosure Profile, indicating that action is required.

You are required to make a full disclosure of all outside activities, including affiliations, appointments and financial interests. You must update your Disclosure Profile in UIC Research–COI by Monday, Oct. 9, and as needed throughout the year. You are also required to request pre-approval for new activities prior to engaging in the activities. Please remember that you must submit pre-approval requests in UIC Research–COI for any activities not previously approved prior to engaging in the activities throughout the year and not just during the disclosure period each fall.

You are encouraged to attend online training and office hours to familiarize yourself with UIC Research–COI and understand the disclosure requirements. The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research issued guidance for outside activities disclosures, and you are reminded to review the guidance before completing your Disclosure Profile.

Physicians and advanced practice medical providers also should review the CMS Open Payment Database and ensure that your disclosures of activities submitted through UIC Research–COI are consistent with the information reported in the CMS Open Payments Database.

Please contact the UIC Conflict of Commitment and Interest Office at COI@uic.edu or 312-996-3642 if you have any questions. Thank you very much for participating in the disclosure process and ensuring that UIC complies with Illinois state law, federal regulations and our university statutes and policies.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Jacquelyn Jancius

coi@uic.edu