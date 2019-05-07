Benefit Choice Enrollment Period

During State Benefit Choice May 1-31, employees can enroll in or make changes to health, dental, state optional life, dependent coverage, and enroll or re-enroll in the flexible spending plans. Make changes online at https://MyBenefits.illinois.gov

All changes must be made by midnight May 31 and will be effective July 1.

Questions? Contact University Payroll & Benefits benefits@uillinois.edu, 312-996-7200 or the MyBenefits Service Center 844-251-1777.

