Benefits of using Zoom in Blackboard

Instructors who sign up for a UIC Zoom account at uic.zoom.us are issued a Pro account with full access to Zoom’s features. These include creating, scheduling and recording meetings, presentations, and synchronous course sessions.

While you can schedule and host a Zoom meeting with your class through your personal account, using the integrated Zoom tool in Blackboard has many advantages.

Using Zoom within Blackboard provides easy access to both you and your students while also nudging students to engage with Blackboard more regularly. Zoom integration in Blackboard automatically features a dedicated Zoom page for all scheduled classes in your Blackboard course. It also eliminates the need to post Zoom recordings to Blackboard, as recorded sessions are automatically uploaded to the Zoom page in Blackboard.

To learn more about scheduling and launching Zoom sessions in Blackboard, as well as setting up a Zoom link in your Blackboard course, consult this article: How can Zoom meetings be scheduled in a Blackboard Course?