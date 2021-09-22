Best practices for using Panopto

Due to increased browser security, Panopto videos that are embedded in Blackboard require users to perform a variety of actions before they can access and view videos. These actions include signing into Blackboard, enabling third-party cookies and disabling pop-up blockers. Mac/iOS users must also disable cross-site tracking as this feature prevents Panopto from connecting properly with Blackboard. More information is available in our article, “Why does Panopto have a ‘Click to sign in’ screen?”

While embedding Panopto videos in Blackboard is still possible, we recommend placing the Panopto video link in Blackboard rather than embedding the video via the mashup tool. To link to a Panopto video:

Go to your Panopto content Copy the video link you want to share with students Paste the video link in the desired content area of Blackboard Set the Panopto video link to open in a new browser window

When students click on the link, they will view the video directly from Panopto rather than as an embed. This streamlines the process and ensures student success in accessing Panopto videos.

More information about Panopto can be found on the EdTech section of the CATE website.

For questions about Panopto, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu