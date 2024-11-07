BETTER lifestyle and health counseling research study

Help us improve health outcomes for Black/African American mothers and their babies.

Are you a Black/African American pregnant woman? You may be eligible to participate in the BETTER Lifestyle Counseling for African American/Black Women During Pregnancy research study.

About the study: This research study is funded by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and led by Dr. Bilgay Izci Balserak. It is designed to test whether an online lifestyle counseling program can help reduce the risk of pregnancy complications such as diabetes, hypertension and preterm delivery. By participating, you could experience improvements in your sleep and overall health while contributing valuable insights that could benefit Black mothers and their babies.

Why participate?

Potential improvements to your sleep and overall health.

Contribute to research that aims to help Black mothers and their babies.

Receive financial compensation (up to $400), a Fitbit and additional study-aid items including a mommy bag and diapers.

What will you need to do?

Complete online surveys.

Wear a Fitbit watch and a small blood-sugar tracker on your arm for one week, three times throughout your pregnancy.

Permit two fasting blood draws.

Get involved: If you’re interested in participating or learning more, please contact our study coordinator, Shreya Maharana, phone: 626-623-2789 or 312-996-7997, text: 312-685-1207 or email: shreya@uic.edu.

For more information, email better@uic.edu. Or follow on Instagram: @btwomanr, X: @BalserakBi33584 or TikTok: @btwomanr. Or visit The New Normal studies site or the BETTER study site.

Join us in making a difference for Black mothers and their babies.