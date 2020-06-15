Beware of COVID scams

Experts warn that cybercriminal activity (including online and phone scams) can be expected during times of crisis and uncertainty. Protect yourself from common scams, including:

Phishing Scams: Emails impersonating the World Health Organization, the CDC and other reputable sources

Emails impersonating the World Health Organization, the CDC and other reputable sources Job Scams: Fake job posts that ask you to fill out an application for non-existent positions, with the goal of collecting your personal information like name, birthday and Social Security information

Fake job posts that ask you to fill out an application for non-existent positions, with the goal of collecting your personal information like name, birthday and Social Security information Charity Scams: Fradulent c harities asking for donations

harities asking for donations False Information/Fake News: Websites and social media pages cybercriminals use to distribute false information and capitalize on panic

Websites and social media pages cybercriminals use to distribute false information and capitalize on panic Robocalls: Calls from cybercriminals pretending to be government organizations, family members in distress, banks/credit card companies

Calls from cybercriminals pretending to be government organizations, family members in distress, banks/credit card companies Text Messages : Fake text messages claiming you have come in contact with someone who had COVID and directing you to fradulent links

: Fake text messages claiming you have come in contact with someone who had COVID and directing you to fradulent links Malware: Fraudulent links can install malware on your device. If you accidentally clicked on a link or and believe your computer has been infected by malware from a malicious link, contact security@uic.edu

Fraudulent links can install malware on your device. If you accidentally clicked on a link or and believe your computer has been infected by malware from a malicious link, contact security@uic.edu LEARN MORE: go.uic.edu/covidscams