Beware of COVID scams
Experts warn that cybercriminal activity (including online and phone scams) can be expected during times of crisis and uncertainty. Protect yourself from common scams, including:
- Phishing Scams: Emails impersonating the World Health Organization, the CDC and other reputable sources
- Job Scams: Fake job posts that ask you to fill out an application for non-existent positions, with the goal of collecting your personal information like name, birthday and Social Security information
- Charity Scams: Fradulent charities asking for donations
- False Information/Fake News: Websites and social media pages cybercriminals use to distribute false information and capitalize on panic
- Robocalls: Calls from cybercriminals pretending to be government organizations, family members in distress, banks/credit card companies
- Text Messages: Fake text messages claiming you have come in contact with someone who had COVID and directing you to fradulent links
- Malware: Fraudulent links can install malware on your device. If you accidentally clicked on a link or and believe your computer has been infected by malware from a malicious link, contact security@uic.edu
- LEARN MORE: go.uic.edu/covidscams
