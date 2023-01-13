In an effort to make UIC a place grounded in inclusion, equity, diversity and justice, UIC students, faculty and staff can report their experiences by using the Bias Reporting Tool.

The Office of the Dean of Students, Office of Diversity and/or the Office for Access and Equity will follow up to offer support and resources to those who have reported bias, discrimination or harassment. By reporting an incident that was experienced or witnessed, UIC is able to gain valuable information about issues impacting the campus community. Forms can be submitted anonymously.