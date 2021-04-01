Bioengineering symposium goes virtual

The 3rd Annual UIC BioE Research Symposium will be held virtually this year, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Instead of the usual conference filled with presenters, professors and attendees, the symposium is moving to Zoom like many events this year. The event will feature opening remarks, the keynote, oral presentations and the awards ceremony. All attendees will be in the main room to maintain the classic presentation of the event.

During the poster session and lunch break, attendees will be able to join the breakout rooms to view poster presentations of their choice.

In addition, eight prizes will be awarded below to those outstanding researchers who pushed through with their projects this year despite all the setbacks. Prizes include: