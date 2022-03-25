Black History Makers Awards Ceremony

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Blacks is an advisory body dedicated to promoting the academic, professional, cultural, and social welfare of the Black community.

Every year, the CCSB recognizes UIC’s Black History Makers. The CCSB Black History Makers are UIC African American students, faculty and staff contributing to our Black/African American campus community. The award recognizes individuals who are making history here at UIC because of their roles and responsibilities.

This year’s 2022 CCSB Black History Makers are:

Sandra Durley, College of Pharmacy

Aisha El-Amin, Office of Diversity, Equity & Engagement

Aginah Muhammad, Council of Teacher Education

Gerald Smith, College of Engineering

Joseph Strickland, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Tariq Thomas, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Please join CCSB and the UIC Black History Makers Committee Thursday, March 31, at 3:45 p.m. in the Illinois Room, Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., to honor all 2022 CCSB Black History Makers. Please RSVP.