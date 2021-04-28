Blackboard annual course archival process – June 1

Blackboard courses that are over three years old are archived every June; this is all 2016 courses. All courses marked with the prefix Archived SU21 are planned for archival this summer.

If you wish to keep access in Blackboard My Courses to any of the courses marked for this June archival, please email at LTS@uic.edu and request that the course(s) be excluded. Learn more: https://help.uillinois.edu/TDClient/37/uic/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=494