The CATE team has developed a new resource, Blackboard Assessments & Grading, to help you create assessments and utilize the grading features in Blackboard. This resource will walk you through using both Original View and Ultra View in Blackboard Learn with simple actionable steps. This resource is also a great way to learn how an assessment or grading feature works in an Ultra View course.

Several types of assessments can be created in both Original View and Ultra View, including:

Assignments.

Discussions.

Journals.

Quizzes, tests and exams.

Also, there are several grading tools available in Blackboard, including rubrics, written feedback, annotation tools and grade management. In each of the Getting Started sections, there are tutorials for each assessment and grading feature, including videos, articles and quick guides.

Take a few minutes to visit the newest resource in the Grading and Proctoring section of the CATE website, Blackboard Assessments & Grading. Want to ensure that you don’t have problems with your grade center in Original View at the end of the semester, please review the article Solutions for Grade Center Problems.

If you have questions about Blackboard assessments and grading, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at LTS@uic.edu, or request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers.

