Blackboard Assist available now

The pandemic has been a challenge to physical health and to mental well-being of many. With an understanding that cognitive performance required for academic success is largely dependent on caring for emotional and mental health needs, a new feature has been deployed in the UIC Learning Management System – Blackboard Assist. In collaboration with the Office of the Dean of Students, this resource was created to keep specific contact information easily accessible to students and instructors. It takes an estimated ten years in the United States for individuals who live with mental health symptoms to reach professional service providers in an initial conversation. Whether this is to help your students, friends, or coworkers, we all need to learn a lot more about our health. To preview this feature, click on Assist in the Blackboard Home.

For comments or suggestions, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu