Title: Blackboard Course Demo: Showcasing 3 Well-designed Blackboard Courses

When: Friday, July 31, Noon-1p.m.

This faculty-led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Interested in seeing a well-designed, online Blackboard course? Join Ed Garay, Chris Kanich and Kate Tredway from UIC as they take you through a strong element of their online Blackboard course. All three faculty have over 40 years of combined experience teaching online. The session will consist of 30 minutes of presentation and 30 minutes of Q&A.

The following elements of Blackboard will be covered:

• Ed Garay, School of Public Health: Short Essay Assignments and Building a Highly Interactive Class Community

• Chris Kanich, College of Engineering: Workflow for Peer Instruction using Blackboard Collaborate and Google Slides

• Kate Tredway, College of Nursing: Online Team Projects

This webinar will be hosted on Zoom. No registration is required. Please add a reminder to your calendar and click on the Zoom link below to join at the time and date of event. The session, organized by Extended Campus and ACCC, will be recorded and the link will be posted in the LTS Calendar after the event.

