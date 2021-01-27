Blackboard Course Reports for instructors

UIC instructors can run several types of course reports to view information about course usage and student activity. You can view summaries such as which course areas are used most frequently and course access patterns for specific students. These reports can be very useful to help your students be active and remain motivated throughout the semester.

*Important note about reports: Blackboard is aware of an error with the results displayed by the Retention Center and is working on a resolution. Please use the Grade Center and Course Reports for tracking student performance instead of the Retention Center for the time being.

The LTS instructional Designers recommend the use of Course Activity Overview report. This report is an easy way to get an overview of the overall activity within a single course, sorted by student and date. You can quickly see which students have never logged in or those that have only spent a short time in the course.

Report data is automatically refreshed every four hours for all reports except activity reports. Activity data is refreshed once per day at midnight. Reports are available in the same Evaluation menu that the Retention Center and the Performance Dashboard.

Please note that if you use tools that are not part of Blackboard (e.g. Piazza, G Suite, etc.), that activity will not be reflected in the reports listed here. It is always recommended to set student success criteria during the design of your course to ensure you can easily see your students’ performance.

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) instructional designers or instructional support staff in your college can help you evaluate your options and set up the proper tracking mechanisms, or schedule an appointment with an instructional designer here: go.uic.edu/IDappointment.

Visit teaching.uic.edu for more tips, resources and strategies for online teaching.