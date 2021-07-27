Blackboard course shells available

Classes start on Aug. 23 and Blackboard shells have already been created for the fall semester. Shells are currently empty and ready to be populated; students have not yet been added and courses are unavailable on their end.

As a common practice, many UIC instructors copy their courses from the previous semester. Last fall was the first time that the university implemented a standard template for Blackboard to provide a familiar experience to students taking classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of UIC courses from fall 2020 have a full menu based on best practices for online teaching.

Like in the past, your course shells have been created without a pre-populated course menu so that instructors copying their courses do not have to delete duplicate menus from the previous template, and to give more flexibility in building your fall shells. For more information on building course shells or copying your previous course, please see the recommendations shared in our previous Blackboard course site announcement.

For questions or support, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu