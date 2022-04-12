Blackboard courses to be archived June 1

UIC Blackboard courses remain available and visible in your Blackboard’s My Course page for a period of three years after the course was offered. After that period, courses are flagged for archival and then archived by default.

How do I know which courses are archived?

All courses marked with the prefix Archived SU22 are planned for archival by June 1. Now is the time to check your Blackboard courses and download a local copy of any course content you may need in the future.

What happens to the video embedded or linked in Blackboard courses?

The two streaming video tool available at UIC, Panopto and Echo360, have a retention policy of four years. After that, the video assets are removed from the servers. If your course contains video either from Echo360 or Panopto, the links/embed codes will be there after the course has been restored, but the video may not play back as a result of the retention policy of videos. See the the following articles to learn more:

How long is Echo360 data retained in UIC?

How long is Panopto data retained in UIC?

What about continuous, non-CRN courses?

Courses indicated as continuing, as work sites, or newer than three years old will be retained and excluded from archiving.

Can an old course remain visible in Blackboard?

Instructors or those with a course admin role are able to opt out of archiving by removing the Archived SU22 from the course name.

If you wish to keep access from Blackboard My Courses to any of the courses marked for this June archival and don’t know how to modify the name of the course, please email at LTS@uic.edu and request that the course(s) be excluded from archival.

Can archived courses be made available to instructors if needed?

Courses no longer visible in Blackboard can be restored on a case-by-case basis. Restoring a course takes time and resources, therefore, CATE-LTS asks that instructors take time to review their old courses to preserve any course content they wish to reuse. If needed, instructors can request a Course Restoration via a Form. See the help article How do I request to restore an archived Blackboard course?

If you have questions about your Blackboard courses, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence’s Support Team at LTS@uic.edu, or request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers.

