Would you like to expand your digital teaching toolkit while building your Blackboard skills? The Blackboard Digital Teaching and Learning Series offers instructors a comprehensive curriculum on integrating digital technologies into every aspect of the teaching and learning experience. The series consists of three courses:

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence is offering UIC instructors free registration to this series. The next Blackboard DTLS session begins March 30 and several sessions are available through the rest of 2022:

March 30–May 24

June 8-Aug. 2

Aug. 17-Oct. 11

Oct. 26-Dec. 20

Each of the three courses is eight weeks long and consists of approximately four hours of work each week. In each of the courses, participants:

Take part in weekly discussions.

Take part in a one-hour biweekly webinar.

Submit two assignments.

Submit a capstone project.

Complete weekly quizzes.

The capstone project is based on the participants’ own practice. For Course A, the capstone project is a planning document about their online courses. For Course B, it is a series of resources built in a sandbox course. For Course C, the capstone project is the review of an online course and improvement plan.

Instructors who participate can improve their Blackboard courses and submit them for recognition by Blackboard as exemplary courses. The Blackboard Exemplary Course Award program recognizes excellence in course design demonstrated by faculty and designers. The core of the Exemplary Course program is the Exemplary Course Rubric, which defines key characteristics of high-quality courses within the framework of Course Design, Interaction and Collaboration, Assessment and Learner Support. The rubric is offered under a Creative Commons license, and is available for reuse and remixing when working toward creating quality course design. Educators and learners alike benefit greatly from well-designed courses. Participation in this Blackboard Award program is free and gives recognition to those who dedicate the time to reach these high standards.

If you are interested in improving your course(s), taking part in the Blackboard Digital Teaching and Learning Series may be the way to do it. To register, please complete the Blackboard DTLS Registration Google form.

For any questions about the DTLS, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

