Blackboard Mobile Apps available for instructors and students

Manage courses, join Collaborate sessions, send messages and more all from your smartphone using the Blackboard app. There are two different apps, one for instructors called Blackboard Instructor, and one for students just called Blackboard. The apps are free to download and available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Be sure to download the Blackboard mobile app if you are a student and Blackboard Instructor if you are an instructor. Once you download the app, select University of Illinois at Chicago and login using your NetID and password. All your Blackboard courses will appear in the app!

Note: Instructors will not see their courses if they use the Blackboard app, unless they are enrolled in the course as a student. Instructors will only see courses they are teaching in the Blackboard Instructor app.

BLACKBOARD INSTRUCTOR APP

Blackboard Instructor is the instructor version of the mobile app that enables instructors to view course content, modify settings, grade assignments, connect with students in discussions, and launch Blackboard Collaborate sessions.

Blackboard Instructor app enables instructor to:

Preview course items, assignments, and tests

Participate in discussions

Send announcements

Interact with your class in Blackboard Collaborate

Grade assignments (Original courses only)

Change item settings for assessments and other content

If you don’t see any of your courses, you may be using the Blackboard App instead of the Blackboard Instructor App.

Visit help.blackboard.com/Blackboard_Instructor to learn more about Blackboard Instructor.



STUDENT BLACKBOARD APP

The Blackboard app is designed especially for students to view content and participate in courses. The app enables students to monitor course activity, stay updated on deadlines, access course content, join Collaborate sessions and view grades.

With the Blackboard app, students can also:

View course items and course announcements

Take assignments and tests

Participate in discussions

Interact with instructor and class in Blackboard Collaborate

Access both Original and Ultra courses

Visit help.blackboard.com/Blackboard_App to learn more about the Student Blackboard app.



Please contact LTS@uic.edu with any questions or to request help.