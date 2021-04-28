Blackboard professional development opportunities for UIC instructors

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) has secured 30 seats for instructors to participate in the Blackboard Digital Teaching and Learning Series. The Blackboard Digital Teaching and Learning Series offers instructors a comprehensive curriculum on integrating digital technologies into every aspect of the teaching and learning experience. Courses will be open to UIC faculty from July 1, 2021. More information about registration will be shared in June so check your email over the summer. The series consists of three courses:

Instructors who participate can improve their Blackboard courses and submit them for recognition by Blackboard as exemplary courses. The Blackboard Exemplary Course Award program recognizes excellence in course design demonstrated by faculty and designers. The core of the Exemplary Course program is the Exemplary Course Rubric, which defines key characteristics of high-quality courses within the framework of Course Design, Interaction and Collaboration, Assessment and Learner Support. The Rubric is offered under a Creative Commons license, and we encourage campuses to reuse and remix it when working toward creating quality course design. Educators and learners benefit from well-designed courses that take endless hours to perfect. Participation in this Blackboard Award program is free and gives recognition to those who dedicate the time to reach these high standards.

Any instructor can submit a Blackboard course to the Exemplary Course Program, but instructors looking to improve their courses ahead of submission can take advantage of the Digital Teaching and Learning series.

If you are interested in improving your course(s), taking part in the Blackboard Digital Teaching and Learning Series may be the way to do it. Please request more information about participating in this professional development opportunity by emailing the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) learning design team at LTS@uic.edu.