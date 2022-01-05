Blackboard support and equipment loans for Spring 2022

Based on the campus announcement that UIC is starting the first two weeks of spring semester instruction online (Jan. 10-23), CATE has reorganized our support services in ways to help you prepare for a remote start to spring semester and an eventual return to on campus instruction mid-January.

Ed Tech Support

CATE’s academic technologists with expertise in learning technologies are ready to help ensure that the learning process goes as smoothly as possible for instructors and students while teaching remotely. Whether assistance is needed with Blackboard, Echo360, Panopto, this is the team to contact.

Starting Jan. 5, the CATE support staff will be available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions via phone and email. This same team will be available in person once on campus instruction resumes in the spring.

This team responds to requests within two business days, unless in-person training/discussion is required. For requests such as course copies, course restoration and course quota increase, please allow one week to process. For incidents, you can expect a response within four hours, and resolution within two business days, unless escalation to the vendor is required.

Visit UIC Help Center for Teaching and Learning.

Email LTS@uic.edu to create a ticket to be directed to the proper support staff member.

Call 312-413-0003, option 1.

Learn more about the LTS Support Team.

COVID-19 Equipment Loan

UIC has made available a limited quantity of university-owned laptops and cellular hotspots for temporary loan to students, including graduate student TAs, who do not have reliable access to a computer and/or internet. We have extended the equipment loan program for the spring semester — supplies are limited, so advise your students in need of laptops or hotspots to submit their requests early. The only requirement is to be a UIC student enrolled in the spring semester. Both laptops and hotspots will be shipped from our partner companies to the students’ homes.

Additionally, CATE provides short-term loans of various equipment to support the academic needs of instructors.

Learn more about equipment lending.

For any questions about equipment lending, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at LTS@uic.edu