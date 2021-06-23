Blackboard World Conference offered free this year (July 13-15 & 20-22)

Join thousands of educators, administrators, and thought leaders from the education community for this interactive digital experience. With this year’s format, it’s never been easier to personalize your BbWorld experience: tune in live, watch on demand, and set your own schedule. The future of learning is here.

Share “best practices,” discuss changes in education, and generate new ideas at BbWorld 2021. This year’s key topics include teaching and learning experiences, the latest EdTech trends, data and analytics, student success, institutional change, accessibility, product integrations, and community engagement. ​

Register for free: https://www.blackboard.com/bbworld

For questions about online teaching best practices, contact the CATE staff at teaching@uic.edu.