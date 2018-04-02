Book talk with author Dick Simpson
Join us for a book talk with The Good Fight author Dick Simpson, UIC Political Science Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies and former Chicago Alderman.
Thursday, April 12, 2018
3-4:30 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library
University of Illinois at Chicago
801 S. Morgan Street, Room 1-470
Chicago, IL 60625
Light refreshments will be served.
Autographed copies of The Good Fight will be available for purchase at 20% off.
RSVP by April 6 to jrms@uic.edu or (312) 996-6569.
Sponsors
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences – Political Science
UIC University Library
UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement
UIC Great Cities Institute
UIC United Faculty Local 6456
Chicago Collections Consortium
For more information, please contact:
Andrea Smith
andsmith@uic.edu
