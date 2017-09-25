Bothered by a double chin? Discount days offered for New Service.

What is KYBELLA® (deoxycholic acid) injection 10 mg/mL?

KYBELLA® is a prescription medicine used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called “double chin.” The results are permanent; once the adipocytes (fat cells) die, they do not grow back.

Pricing: One box of KYBELLA® includes four vials of medicine, to be injected over 2-4 treatment sessions.

Regular price per box = $2000

Discount pricing per box= $1600

A non-refundable deposit of $500 is due at the time of booking and the remainder is due at time of service. Deposit only refunded if the doctor decides you are not a candidate.

How many treatment sessions will I need? Since everyone’s chin profile is different, the number of treatments varies from patient to patient. Your healthcare specialist will help determine how many treatment sessions you need based on the amount and distribution of your submental fat and your personal treatment goals. Each KYBELLA® treatment session is given at least 1 month apart, and you should not receive more than 6 treatments. In clinical studies, 59% of patients received 6 treatments.

Professional photos taken at the beginning of each treatment session by our photographer.*

*Photos are only taken with patient consent.

For more information, please contact:

Bridget G.

bridgetg@uic.edu