Box Cloud Storage April training sessions
Technology Solutions and the Box Customer Success team are hosting two training sessions dedicated to Box Cloud Storage and File Collaboration training. In this introductory-level course, you’ll learn everything you need to get started with Box. We’ll cover how to use Box to store your files, share with others, leverage our efficiency tools to work more seamlessly as a team and more.
Registration links:
Log in to your Box account before the session and get ready to participate.
Contact
Categories