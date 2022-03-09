Box.com cloud storage service announcement

We are pleased to announce that the University of Illinois has extended its contract with Box.com as our primary cloud storage provider through June 30, 2025. This new contract also expands our platform to the Box Enterprise Plus level, which includes enhanced security and governance features that will roll out over the coming months.

A university systemwide group is being engaged to develop plans to deploy the new tools as well as develop enhanced policies, processes and guidance around cloud storage management and use.

We will keep the community informed with ongoing updates as these features become available. For more information or to access Box.com, please visit the U of I Box Service Knowledge Base article.