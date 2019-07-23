The Annual Breast Cancer Symposium 2019 will be held October 3 and 4 in Peoria.

This CME activity is a comprehensive, multi-discipline event held for health professionals. National leaders in medicine present the latest information in diagnostic modalities, adjuvant therapy, surgical treatment, reconstruction, research, and the management of breast cancer patients.

For more information and registration, please visit the symposium website: https://peoria.medicine.uic.edu/bcs/

