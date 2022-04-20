BRIDGE CRC Trial recruiting overweight African American adults ages 45-75 for colorectal cancer risk reduction research Study

What is the BRIDGE CRC Trial?

A research study looking at how the Mediterranean diet and weight loss affect gut health and colorectal cancer risk in African American Adults ages 45-75.

Who is eligible to participate in the BRIDGE CRC Trial?

African American adults who are:

Ages 45 to 75.

Overweight.

Able to attend weekly daytime classes both on Zoom and in person.

Willing to improve eating and exercise habits.

For more information, please contact:

Lara Blumstein

312-355-2328