BRIDGE CRC Trial recruiting overweight African American adults ages 45-75 for colorectal cancer risk reduction research Study
What is the BRIDGE CRC Trial?
A research study looking at how the Mediterranean diet and weight loss affect gut health and colorectal cancer risk in African American Adults ages 45-75.
Who is eligible to participate in the BRIDGE CRC Trial?
African American adults who are:
- Ages 45 to 75.
- Overweight.
- Able to attend weekly daytime classes both on Zoom and in person.
- Willing to improve eating and exercise habits.
For more information, please contact:
Lara Blumstein
312-355-2328
