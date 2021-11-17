Browse IT services, report IT problems, find answers at the UIC Help Center

As a reminder, the UIC Help Center is the best place to browse and request IT services, ask IT questions and find answers to frequently asked questions in the Knowledge Base.

The Knowledge Base is a collection of articles and online guides with answers to common questions, how-to guides and troubleshooting tips. If you aren’t sure how to do something, or having trouble using a service, this is the place to start.



With an upgrade to the Help Center this past weekend, search performance and capabilities have been significantly improved. Through increased accuracy of search results, along with a search-as-you-type preview of top results, it is now faster and easier to find what you need.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, feel free to ask us a question.