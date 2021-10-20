BSB C-Stop is moving

October 20, 2021

BSB Learning Center

Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, Behavioral Sciences Building C-Stop walk-in support will be moving to a basement lab in the building . C-Stop offers a workspace for students to print, recharge, collaborate and get live tech support.

Signage will be posted to guide visitors to the new location.

Schedule In-Person Support
As a reminder, in-person support is available for the fall semester at BSB C-Stop by appointment only. Please schedule an appointment by visiting: 

 

 

