BSB C-Stop is moving

Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, Behavioral Sciences Building C-Stop walk-in support will be moving to a basement lab in the building . C-Stop offers a workspace for students to print, recharge, collaborate and get live tech support.

Signage will be posted to guide visitors to the new location.

Schedule In-Person Support

As a reminder, in-person support is available for the fall semester at BSB C-Stop by appointment only. Please schedule an appointment by visiting: