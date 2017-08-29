The UIC Involvement Fair expands to two days this fall to give students more opportunities to build connections on campus.

More than 200 student organizations, campus departments, community partners and businesses will be on hand for the event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 in the Lecture Center Quad. The event also features free food and games.

The Center for Student Involvement decided to expand fair hours and add a second day after some students said they were unable to attend because of their class schedules.

“The expansion over two days and with longer hours was designed to accommodate almost any student’s schedule on campus,” said Vance Pierce, associate director for student organization resources in the Center for Student Involvement.

Students who want to learn more about campus groups and get involved on campus can visit the UIC Connection website.