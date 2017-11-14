Business Administrative Associate – College of Medicine Administration – INTERNAL SEARCH ONLY

The University of Illinois at Chicago is seeking to fill the position of Business Administrative Associate for the College of Medicine Administration. This position will be functioning under administrative direction from supervisor, assists with and supports the coordination management and preparation of the business/financial and administrative operations of the MSP, to facilitate revenue generation and to control cost.

Duties:

Assist with and support the oversight of the Director of Finance. Participates in the development and implementation of Clinical Department programs, objectives and long-range planning. Coordinates the preparation and design of accounting reports prepared on behalf of and used by senior administration for determining Medical Service Plan (MSP): financial allocations, and measuring revenue and expenses. Preparation of monthly and quarterly financial statements (including Revenue and Expense Reports, Accrued Financial Statements, and Cash Analysis), and external reports. Interpret financial reporting and resolve financial data inaccuracies for: the 17 Clinical Department’s, combined MSP, the Managed Care and Campus Care Departments, and the regional campuses of: Rockford and Peoria. Coordinate appropriate data distribution to the Clinical Administrators, billing services, collection agencies and University Administration. Enact policies and procedures to ensure timely and accurate data flow between the Clinical Departments, billing services and collection agencies and other vendors. Enact policies and procedures that meet the strategic goals of the MSP and University Administration. Coordinate the budget process with all Clinical Departments, Managed Care and Campus Care Departments, and the regional campuses of: Rockford and Peoria Campus evaluating the departmental budgets and analyzing actual to budget revenue and expenditures. Coordinate year-end audit and prepare advanced spreadsheet analysis for the auditors for complex issues including accounts receivables management, GAAP and GASB compliance, and control issues. Prepare advanced spreadsheet analysis for complex accounting and finance issues. Liaison with Clinical Administrators to provide health care business process, and accounting support. Serve as a financial representative of the MSP to communicate with other campuses, external organizations and auditors on behalf of the Clinical Departments. Assist with conducting of contract negotiations and prepare financial sections of proposals. Represent the unit(s) on various internal/external committees as required of position. Apply advanced computer application skills to Business Objects, Banner, Eddie to obtain specific data needs. Coordinate workflow with other business analysis and finance staff on various levels. Instruct staff on various computer applications and University related computer software and applications including: Banner, Business Objects, View Direct, Eddie, Microsoft Office, i-Buy, P-Card, T-Card, etc. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Acceptable Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, management or a field related to the position. Two years of professional level accounting, managerial and/or business experience, one year of which was at an administrative level. Medicaid and Medicare Electronic Health Record (EHR) Incentive Program experience and Medicaid and Medicare regulations. This includes in-depth data analysis of “Functional” and “Clinical Quality Measure” (CQM) data. Experience utilizing Banner and the associated Banner Forms to obtain and analyze data in the database enterprise. Experience utilizing Business Objects to run complex financial queries. Experience dealing with Bank relationships, lockboxes and bank account reconciliations.

To Apply: For fullest consideration, and submit an online application go to https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=82500 by the application deadline of Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

