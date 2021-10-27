C-Stop walk-in support has moved in Behavioral Sciences Building

The BSB C-Stop offers a workspace for students to print, recharge, collaborate and get live tech support.

Due to the upcoming reassignment of the east portion of the BSB Learning Center to a different university unit, Technology Solutions in-person support will be relocated.

Starting Thursday Oct. 28, BSB C-Stop in-person support will be moved to Room B001 in the basement of the Behavioral Sciences Building, for the remainder of the Fall 2021 semester. Signage will be posted at C-Stop to guide visitors to the new location.

Computer stations and printers will remain in the BSB Learning Center for visitors, and Technology Solutions will continue to support equipment lending and general assistance in that location for the remainder of this semester; only in-person support is moving to Room B001.

As a reminder, in-person support is available for the fall semester at BSB C-Stop by appointment only.