CADA dean named ACE fellow

The American Council on Education has named Rebecca Rugg, professor and dean in the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts at the University of Illinois Chicago, an ACE Fellow for the 2022-23 academic year.

Rebecca Rugg, dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts at the University of Illinois Chicago. Photo by Anne Ryan.

Rugg’s nomination was put forward by UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis and Provost Javier Reyes and underwent a rigorous application process to make her one of 46 fellows this year.

Established in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program is designed to strengthen institutions and leadership in U.S. higher education by identifying and preparing faculty and staff for senior positions in college and university administration through its distinctive and intensive nominator-driven, cohort-based mentorship model.

The program combines retreats, interactive learning opportunities, visits to campuses and other higher education-related organizations, and placement at another higher education institution to condense years of on-the-job experience and skills development into a single year.

During the placement, fellows observe and work with the president and other senior officers at their host institution, attend decision-making meetings and focus on issues of interest. Fellows also conduct projects of pressing concern for their home institution and seek to implement their findings upon completion of the fellowship placement.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and grateful for the support of UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis and UIC Provost Javier Reyes,” Rugg said. “I look forward to learning more about the workings of higher education and bringing that knowledge back to UIC and the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, to contribute to our students’ success. I am also happy to have the opportunity to represent the LGBTQ and arts communities in a leadership role during the fellowship year.”

Rugg is professor and dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts at the University of Illinois Chicago. CADA comprises four academic schools — the School of Architecture, the School of Art and Art History, the School of Design, and the School of Theatre and Music — as well as Gallery 400 and the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum.

Before becoming dean at UIC, Rugg was director of the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Purchase College, State University of New York.

She moved into academic leadership from an accomplished career in artistic leadership in nonprofit theater, holding positions at Redmoon, Steppenwolf and The Public Theater.

Rugg received her doctorate in dramaturgy and dramatic criticism from the Yale School of Drama, where she also received her Master of Fine Arts and has been a visiting member of the faculty since 2005.

About 2,500 higher education leaders have participated in the ACE Fellows Program over the past five decades, with more than 80% of fellows then serving as senior leaders of colleges and universities.