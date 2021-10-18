In 2018, the Climate Action Implementation Plan was developed to track and implement goals of the UIC Climate Commitments. The CAIP provides UIC a path to achieve the Carbon Neutral Campus goals by 2028. Additionally, it provides a roadmap to support, develop, invest, implement, and reevaluate the Teaching and Learning, Zero Waste, Net-Zero Water, and Biodiverse Campus goals on a five-year incremental basis through 2050.

So, how are we doing? Attend our virtual CAIP annual progress report to find out where we’re achieving success and where we still need to act.

Register in advance for this virtual meeting at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 25. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.