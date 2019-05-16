Call for applications: IPCE Civic Engagement Research Awards

The Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement supports research from UIC faculty that centers on the concept, practices, and methods of civic engagement.

We seek to partner on research that furthers understanding about effective strategies or tools that help:

Citizens better understand the policymaking process Citizens and communities to become more engaged in policy debate or deliberative processes Government become more responsive to citizens Government, nonprofits, and civic institutions use technology to engage and connect citizens (including those with disproportionately lower access to technology than the public at large) with government and/or improve service delivery Community development efforts or local community change initiatives use civic engagement to enhance effectiveness or increase the overall impact of programs

Our research award amounts vary year to year. Historically, awards have been between $10,000 and $20,000 per project. UIC faculty and research staff of UIC research centers, institutes, and programs are eligible to apply.

The research awards are contingent on state funding and availability each fiscal year.

The applications for this year’s awards are due June 30, 2019. To apply and for more information visit https://ipce.uic.edu/ipceresearch/awards-for-research/.

For more information, please contact:

Maggie Eickhoff

mmeick@uic.edu