Call for applications: UIC Library Special Collections Graduate Student Fellowships 2021-2022

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Library is offering Graduate Student Fellowships to further research using the holdings of Special Collections and University Archives.

Special Collections at the Richard J. Daley Library houses manuscripts, rare books, photographs and artifacts on the social, political and cultural history of Chicago. The Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Special Collections documents the city’s rich history as a center for the education and practice of the medical arts. Premier collections include the papers of Richard J. Daley, the Chicago Urban League, the Century of Progress, exemplars of 21st-century design, and the Chicago settlement house movement. More information is available on the Library website.

An interdisciplinary committee will review the applications, and selections will be announced in early June 2021. Up to three Fellowships may be awarded.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: May 14, 2021

AWARD: $2,000 for one semester during the 2021/22 or 2022/23 academic years. The Fellowship does not include a tuition waiver. The stipend will be paid in one installment at the beginning of the fellowship semester.

AWARD CYCLE: The UIC academic year begins Aug. 16 and ends Aug. 15. For this awards cycle, projects may begin any time after acceptance in June 2021 and end by Aug. 21, 2022.

ELIGIBILITY: The award is open to graduate students enrolled in graduate degree programs at UIC. All academic disciplines are eligible. Preference is given to applicants who plan to use UIC political manuscript collections. Past UIC Special Collections fellows are eligible.

Visit go.library.uic.edu/GradFellows2021 to learn more or apply.

The UIC Library Special Collections Graduate Student Fellowships are generously funded by the Richard J. Daley Collection Committee.