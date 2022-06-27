Call for Proposals: Discovery Partners Institute – Shield T3 Joint Seed Grants

The Discovery Partners Institute and Shield T3 invite faculty and researchers from all academic or commercial institutions to submit proposals in the area of personalized health diagnostics. Submitted proposals should support the development of a new business that uses individual health data, diagnostics results and data analytics to provide individuals with tailored action plans to drive better health, and, where appropriate, help them navigate the health care system.

Proposals can request awards of $125,000 to $300,000 for a target period of up to 24 months. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 27.

Learn more during a 30-minute information session at noon Tuesday, July 5, and online.