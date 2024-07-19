Camp Fire welcomes new students

A new initiative will give incoming students an opportunity to meet new friends and learn about UIC resources during a three-day extended orientation program.

As many as 200 new UIC students will connect before classes begin at Camp Fire, which takes place Aug. 21-23 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Registration for the program ends July 31. The cost to attend is $100, which includes transportation to and from camp, lodging, meals, materials and activities and a T-shirt.

During the event, students will participate in teambuilding activities and learn tips for a successful collegiate experience.

Current UIC students will serve as Camp Fire counselors, providing leadership, support and mentorship to the first-year and transfer students enrolled in the program.

For more information, visit the Camp Fire website.