Campus building transition to cooling
Facilities Management (FM) has been receiving an increasing number of requests for temperature adjustments in campus buildings.
UIC building systems operate in two ways: to provide heat or air conditioning. Unfortunately, FM is unable to switch back and forth between these modes upon request. When warmer temperatures become consistent, FM will automatically turn off the heat in campus buildings. Based on current weather predictions, FM anticipates that this switchover will happen in mid-May.
Contact
Categories