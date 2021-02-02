Campus Conversation – January 2021: Impeachment, Inauguration, Insurrection. Wednesday, February 10th, 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the next virtual Campus Conversation on Wednesday, February 10th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. entitled What’s Going on and Why? January 2021: Impeachment, Insurrection, Inauguration. Four eminent professors of history, from the University of Virginia, Brandeis University, and UIC, will engage in a roundtable discussion about the political events of last month and their implications for our democracy, followed by Q&A with the audience.

The panel members are:

William Hitchcock

William W. Corcoran Professor of History

University of Virginia

Barbara Ransby

John D. MacArthur Chair & Distinguished Professor, Departments of Black Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, and History, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Director, Social Justice Initiative

University of Illinois at Chicago

Leah Wright Rigueur

Harry Truman Associate Professor of History

Brandeis University

Elizabeth R. Varon

Langbourne M. Williams Professor of American History

Associate Director, John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History

University of Virginia

To join the event, please use the following Zoom Webinar link and passcode:

Link: https://uic.zoom.us/j/87832696429?pwd=S0MrVSs4SnQ0YkI5ZHZTVzEwMDN0dz09

Passcode: h250X2Vb

To join by phone, please use the following information:

Phone Number: (312) 626-6799

Webinar ID: 878 3269 6429

Passcode: 87772963

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation to attend, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu