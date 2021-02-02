Campus Conversation – January 2021: Impeachment, Inauguration, Insurrection. Wednesday, February 10th, 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the next virtual Campus Conversation on Wednesday, February 10th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. entitled What’s Going on and Why? January 2021: Impeachment, Insurrection, Inauguration. Four eminent professors of history, from the University of Virginia, Brandeis University, and UIC, will engage in a roundtable discussion about the political events of last month and their implications for our democracy, followed by Q&A with the audience.
The panel members are:
William Hitchcock
William W. Corcoran Professor of History
University of Virginia
Barbara Ransby
John D. MacArthur Chair & Distinguished Professor, Departments of Black Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, and History, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Director, Social Justice Initiative
University of Illinois at Chicago
Leah Wright Rigueur
Harry Truman Associate Professor of History
Brandeis University
Elizabeth R. Varon
Langbourne M. Williams Professor of American History
Associate Director, John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History
University of Virginia
To join the event, please use the following Zoom Webinar link and passcode:
Link: https://uic.zoom.us/j/87832696429?pwd=S0MrVSs4SnQ0YkI5ZHZTVzEwMDN0dz09
Passcode: h250X2Vb
To join by phone, please use the following information:
Phone Number: (312) 626-6799
Webinar ID: 878 3269 6429
Passcode: 87772963
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation to attend, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
Contact
Categories