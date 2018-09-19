Campus Conversation on October 2nd from 12:30-2:00 p.m. – A New Chicago and A New Illinois After the 2018 and 2019 Elections?

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation on Tuesday, October 2nd from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of October’s conversation is What’s Going on and Why? A New Chicago and a New Illinois After the 2018 and 2019 Elections?

This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:

Delmarie Cobb, Democratic Campaign Strategist; Owner, The Publicity Works

Christopher Z. Mooney, W. Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics, Institute of Government & Public Affairs; Professor of Political Science, UIC

Jim Nowlan, Former Republican State Legislator; Advisory Board Member, Institute of Government & Public Affairs

Dick Simpson (moderator), Professor of Political Science, UIC

Audience Q&A will follow.

This conversation will be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu