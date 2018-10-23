Campus Conversation on October 30th from 12:30-2:00 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation on Tuesday, October 30th from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. in the Cardinal Room, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Mental Health and the University Student.
This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:
Jennifer Duffecy, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, College of Medicine, UIC
Leah Goodman, Visiting Clinical Instructor, Department of Occupational Therapy, College of Applied Health Sciences, UIC
Joseph Hermes, Director, UIC Counseling Center
Kathleen Kashima, Senior Associate Dean of Students, College of Medicine, UIC
Mona Shattell, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Community, Systems, and Mental Health Nursing, College of Nursing, Rush University
Audience Q&A will follow.
This conversation will be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
