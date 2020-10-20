Campus Conversation: The 2020 Election – Recording Now Available

October 20, 2020

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Thank you to those who were able to join us at Thursday’s Campus Conversation on the upcoming election. We had a great turnout of just under 200 attendees, and a very thoughtful and engaging Q&A discussion following a panel of faculty speakers Renee Hatcher, Christopher Mooney, Steve Schwinn, and Dick Simpson. If you were unable to join us live, you may view a recording of the event here: https://provost.uic.edu/news-stories/campus-conversation-october-15-2020/.

Please note that we are working on adding captions to the video and will be posting an updated version ASAP.

I would also like to take this opportunity to share a few voting resources:

Sincerely,

Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu

Categories

Provost officials