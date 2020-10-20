Campus Conversation: The 2020 Election – Recording Now Available

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Thank you to those who were able to join us at Thursday’s Campus Conversation on the upcoming election. We had a great turnout of just under 200 attendees, and a very thoughtful and engaging Q&A discussion following a panel of faculty speakers Renee Hatcher, Christopher Mooney, Steve Schwinn, and Dick Simpson. If you were unable to join us live, you may view a recording of the event here: https://provost.uic.edu/news-stories/campus-conversation-october-15-2020/.

Please note that we are working on adding captions to the video and will be posting an updated version ASAP.

I would also like to take this opportunity to share a few voting resources:

To confirm that you are registered to vote in Illinois, visit this site:

https://ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx

https://ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx Information on deciding where to vote can be found here:

https://slce.uic.edu/civic-engagement/registration/

https://slce.uic.edu/civic-engagement/registration/ For information on your voting rights, visit this site:

https://www.elections.il.gov/

https://www.elections.il.gov/ For factual and unbiased information on candidates, referendums, and elected officials visit https://www.ballotready.org/ and https://justfacts.votesmart.org/.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu